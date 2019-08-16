Court limits order that had stopped Trump asylum limits

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruling will allow the Trump administration to begin rejecting asylum at some parts of the U.S.-Mexico border for migrants who arrived after transiting through a third country.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar's order would only apply to states within the circuit. Two southern border states, California and Arizona, are in the circuit's jurisdiction, but New Mexico and Texas aren't.

The two busiest areas for border crossings are in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley and the region around El Paso, Texas, which includes New Mexico.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it will continue fighting the restrictions.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately comment.