CenterPoint: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $791 million, or $1.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.3 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share.

CenterPoint shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 3.5%. The stock has declined 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP