Cardtronics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cardtronics Inc. (CATM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The ATM operator posted revenue of $351.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $348.9 million.

Cardtronics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion.

Cardtronics shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATM