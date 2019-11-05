Black Stone Minerals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $70.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $137.4 million in the period.

Black Stone Minerals shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.28, a fall of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSM