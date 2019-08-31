Attorneys file to plans to detain migrant families longer

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys have asked a judge to reject Trump administration plans to detain migrant families longer than they're allowed now and to remove court oversight of how children are treated in government custody.

The attorneys in a court filing on Friday asked U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee to block the government from implementing the rules, saying prolonged detention causes life-long trauma and that children in government custody are sometimes held in deplorable conditions.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would create regulations on how migrant children are treated.

About 475,000 families have crossed the border so far this budget year, nearly three times the previous full-year record for families.

On Monday, 19 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit over the Trump administration's effort.