At Home Group: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ At Home Group Inc. (HOME) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $342.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, At Home Group expects its results to range from a loss of 4 cents per share to a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $312 million to $317 million for the fiscal third quarter.

At Home Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 67 cents to 74 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion.

At Home Group shares have decreased 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.92, a decrease of 81% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOME