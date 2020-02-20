Archrock Inc.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $246 million in the period.

Archrock Inc. shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year.

