Apple keeps Mac Pro assembly in Texas after tariff relief

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple will continue manufacturing its Mac Pro computers in Texas after the Trump administration approved its request to waive tariffs on certain parts from China.

The commitment announced Monday clears up several months of uncertainty as Apple mulled shifting production of the Mac Pro from an Austin, Texas, plant where it has been assembling the high-end computer since 2013. In late June, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple was on the verge of shifting the Mac Pro's assembly line to a factory near Shanghai.

But Apple apparently had a change of heart after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative agreed to waive tariffs on the Mac Pro parts made in China. Those tariffs could have made the $6,000 Mac Pro even more expensive.