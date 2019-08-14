https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/texas/article/ARL-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14304922.php
ARL: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.
The real estate investment company posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.
ARL shares have dropped slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.55, a decrease of 35% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARL
