4 people injured shooting outside San Antonio mall

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four people were injured Wednesday night during a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, Texas, according to authorities. San Antonio Fire Department officials said the shooting happened at the South Park Mall on the city's south side. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed. Police asked residents to stay away from the area. Police did not say what led to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested.