3 people found shot to death in Tarrant County home

AZLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities were investigating Tuesday after three people were found dead in a Tarrant County home.

Two men and a woman were found with gunshot wounds Monday afternoon at a home in Azle, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) west of Dallas, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

David McClelland, the chief of staff for the sheriff's office, told the Star-Telegram that a family member had called authorities because no one had heard from those living in the house since Sunday night.

McClelland said each person was shot one time. He said the deaths are still under investigation, but that police don't believe there's a threat to the community.