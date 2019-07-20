Hot weather intensifying hold on much of East, Central US

NEW YORK (AP) — The heat is on.

The National Weather Service is warning a large swath of the U.S. of hot weather this weekend, including dangerously high temperatures across the East and Midwest that can threaten the elderly and young children.

Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s and high humidity are expected in many places Saturday and Sunday. Experts are urging people to limit their time outside and drink lots of water.

Cities in Vermont and New Hampshire are opening shelters where people can cool off.

Some power outages have been reported in Philadelphia and after storms in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The heat didn't stop Jeffrey Glickman from going for a run Saturday in Washington. He called the weather "brutal" and says he's not going as far as usual but "tried to get out early before it gets too hot."