Bloomberg, California team on climate satellites

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is teaming with California on its plans to launch a satellite to track climate pollutants.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Wednesday it's launching "Satellites for Climate Action."

It builds on California plans announced last year by former Gov. Jerry Brown.

California and Bloomberg are working with Planet, a San Francisco-based Earth imaging company.

The program will use satellites to track emissions of methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases, and to monitor coal-fired plant operations and measure forest health.

Bloomberg isn't saying how much money he plans to commit to the project.

The California Air Resources Board says the state plans to launch its satellite in the next two to three years.