'Big Bang Theory' gets shout out to Nobel Prize announcement

STOCKHOLM (AP) — "The Big Bang Theory" has made its way into the annals of Nobel history.

Tuesday's announcement that a trio of scientists had won the physics Nobel Prize started off with the opening lines of "Big Bang Theory."

The top official at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says the reference seemed appropriate because of the show's legacy of bringing the "world of science to laptops and living rooms around the world."

One Canadian and two Swiss scientists won the prize Tuesday for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved from the Big Bang and the blockbuster discovery of a planet outside our solar system.

"The Big Bang Theory" ended its run earlier this year with a story line in which two main characters won the Nobel Prize.