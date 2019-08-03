103-year-old ex-chemist to be honored for work on penicillin

Retired chemist Robert Walton, 103, reminisces about his work during World War II helping expand production of penicillin at Merck & Co. in New Jersey, along with his daughter, Wendy Walton Reichenbach, on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. An Ohio chapter of the Military Order Of The Purple Heart has asked Walton to lay a wreath at the group’s monument at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum Aug. 7, which is national Purple Heart Day, in honor of his work on penicillin and the lives it saved during war time. less Retired chemist Robert Walton, 103, reminisces about his work during World War II helping expand production of penicillin at Merck & Co. in New Jersey, along with his daughter, Wendy Walton Reichenbach, on ... more Photo: Andrew Welsh-Huggins, AP Photo: Andrew Welsh-Huggins, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 103-year-old ex-chemist to be honored for work on penicillin 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A veterans group is honoring a 103-year-old former chemist for the work he did to develop large stocks of penicillin during World War II.

Robert Walton was part of a team with New Jersey-based Merck & Co. tapped to ramp up production of the drug after the U.S. entered the war.

Though drafted after the attacks on Pearl Harbor, Walton was blocked by the government from serving and directed to continue his work in the lab.

Walton says he was simply doing his job.

The local chapter of the Military Order of The Purple Heart has asked Walton to lay a wreath at the group's monument at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum Aug. 7.

Chapter head Tom Beck says the work of Walton and others saved millions of lives.