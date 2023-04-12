US, UK aim sanctions at Russian oligarchs' finance networks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Britain announced new sanctions Wednesday aimed at Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Roman Abramovich, targeting the financial networks of two of Moscow's wealthiest businessmen who are close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Usmanov has been subject to U.S. and European Union sanctions since shortly after the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine last year. Abramovich, who amassed a fortune in Russia’s oil and aluminum industries following the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, was forced to sell the Chelsea football club after he was cited last year.