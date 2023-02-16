UK PM travels to NIreland amid hope post-Brexit deal is near

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled to Northern Ireland on Thursday evening to meet with local political leaders, offering hope that the U.K. and European Union may be nearing a settlement of the post-Brexit trade dispute that has brought economic headaches and political turmoil to the region.

Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris are making the trip as part of an effort to talk with people on all sides of the issue and ensure any solution resolves “the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the U.K.’s internal market," the prime minister's office said.