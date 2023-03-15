Floods kill 13 in Turkish earthquake-battered provinces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Floods caused by torrential rains hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month’s catastrophic earthquake, killing at least 13 people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials and media reports said Wednesday. At least two other people were reported missing.

Two people died in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors, HaberTurk television reported.