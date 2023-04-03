Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign — answering for a criminal case unlike any his country has seen.
Trump, already in the midst of a third presidential campaign to try and reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, said he will fly to Manhattan in the afternoon and go to Trump Tower before turning himself in to authorities on Tuesday.