STORY REMOVED: CA--San Diego Supervisor-Sex Assault

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about sexual assault allegations against the chair of San Diego County’s board of supervisors because it names the woman making the accusation. It is AP’s policy to generally not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
