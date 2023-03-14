SEC's climate reporting draft rule draws huge public comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require public companies to say much more to shareholders about how their operations affect the climate has generated more public comment than many recent regulations from the agency, attorneys and industry experts say.
The SEC is expected to issue a final rule in the spring following a draft last summer that drew nearly 15,000 comments, according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. The rule would make the U.S. the latest government, after the European Union, to regulate what companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Companies could have to report on the cost of climate change for their business above a certain threshold.