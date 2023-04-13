Romney faces first potential challenge in Utah Senate race

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A potential primary challenger to Republican first-term Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah took a major step Thursday toward jumping into next year's race, expected to be one of the GOP’s hardest-fought contests in 2024.
With memories of Romney's two votes to impeach former President Donald Trump stillfresh, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson announced he was forming an exploratory committee for the primary race, which all but formalizes his entry and allows him to raise money and campaign statewide.