Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed sadness and worry at the news that Bishop Rolando Álvarez, an outspoken critic of the Nicaraguan government, had been sentenced to 26 years in prison in the latest move against the Catholic Church and government opponents.
Hours later in Nicaragua's capital, Cardenal Leopoldo Brenes said someone had asked him what they could do for Álvarez. “Pray, that is our strength,” Brenes told those gathered inside the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. “Pray that the Lord gives him strength, gives him judgment in all of his actions.”