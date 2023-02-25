Philippines 1986 revolt marked with dictator's son as leader

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters marked the anniversary on Saturday of the 1986 army-backed “people power” revolt in the Philippines with the son of the dictator, who was ousted in that uprising, now the president in a stunning comeback.
About 1,400 demonstrators, some waving Philippine flags and holding placards that read “Never forget,” gathered at a democracy shrine along the main EDSA highway in the Manila metropolis. An equal number of left-wing activists, carrying an effigy that depicted Marcos Jr. as a pest, protested separately at a nearby pro-democracy monument.