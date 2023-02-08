Montana bill would allow students to misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance.
The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP lawmakers, would declare that it’s not discrimination to use a classmate’s legal name or refer to them by their birth gender. Schools would be prevented from adopting policies to punish students who do so.