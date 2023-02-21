Mass trial starts in Chad over former ruler Deby's death

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Authorities in Chad on Tuesday started the mass trial of hundreds of alleged rebels accused of killing longtime President Idriss Deby Itno, who died under murky circumstances in 2021 two days after winning a sixth term in office.
Apart from the assassination charges, the 454 alleged members of the Front For Change and Concord rebel group are also formally accused of terrorism, using child soldiers and undermining Chad's integrity and security, according to a defense lawyer, Vounsia Vetada.