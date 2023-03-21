London police chief 'humbled' by withering report on force

LONDON (AP) — London’s police force has lost the confidence of the people it serves because it is riven with institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia and doesn’t do enough to weed out bad officers, according to a withering report commissioned after a young woman was raped and killed by a serving officer.
The Metropolitan Police Service, which has more than 34,000 officers and is Britain’s biggest police force, must “change itself” or face being broken up after failing to address these longstanding problems for more than two decades, investigators said in the report published Tuesday.