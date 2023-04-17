Indiana public health expansion clears key legislative vote

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers gave a key sign of support Monday for the governor’s proposal that would broadly expand the state’s support for county-level public health programs toward improving the state's poor national rankings in areas such as smoking, obesity and life expectancy.
Indiana House members voted 78-21 in favor of the bill, with opposition coming from among the most conservative Republican members. Those votes against the proposal came despite changes to specify that elected county officials can opt out of the state program at any time since the Republican-dominated Senate endorsed the bill in February.