GOP's Portman launches center to foster civility in politics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is joining forces with the University of Cincinnati to create a new academic center that will foster civility, open and inclusive dialogue and bipartisanship in politics, the Republican and the university announced Tuesday.

The newly established Portman Center for Policy Solutions will be housed within the university’s School of Public and International Affairs. Through academic programming, fellowships and case studies, it aims to develop future leaders and encourage “results-oriented public service,” a statement said.