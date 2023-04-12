Germany scales back cannabis liberalization after EU talks

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's government presented scaled-back plans Wednesday to liberalize the country's rules on cannabis, including by decriminalizing possession of limited amounts and allowing members of nonprofit “cannabis clubs" to buy marijuana for recreational purposes.
In a second step, German officials also envision setting up regional test projects to sell cannabis through “commercial supply chains,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said. But the proposal differs from one he presented in October, which foresaw allowing the sale of cannabis to adults across the country at licensed outlets.