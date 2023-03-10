Erdogan sets Turkey election date for May 14

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking to extend his two-decades in power, on Friday formally set the country’s parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14 — a month earlier than scheduled despite last month’s devastating earthquake.

The elections could be the country’s most significant vote in decades. It will determine whether the country will take a more democratic path or continue on the increasingly authoritarian course set by the strongman politician.