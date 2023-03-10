Cypriot president pledges 2% of GDP on defense spending

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday.
Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit to a special forces training camp that he aims to put Cyprus among other countries like Greece and France, “at the core” of a recent EU push to bolster the bloc's deterrent capabilities and defense infrastructure.