Connecticut looks to cut taxes after years of fiscal strife

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nearly a decade after Connecticut was infamously described as being in a “permanent state of fiscal crisis," struggling year after year to balance deficit-ridden budgets, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday proposed the state's first income tax reduction in nearly 30 years and its largest ever.
Lamont said the state's fiscal health is now the strongest it's been in decades, enabling officials to finally focus on addressing Connecticut's nagging reputation of being a high-cost state.