Biden to host 2nd state visit, for South Korean leader Yoon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the second state visit of his administration, for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the White House announced on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the April 26 visit, which will include a fancy state dinner, will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, ties she said are "critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”