Biden signs executive order to improve access to child care

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers, the White House said Tuesday.

But the directives would be funded out of existing commitments, likely meaning their impact would carry more of a symbolic weight compared with the Democratic president's call in 2021 to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers, the White House said.