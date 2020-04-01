UN climate summit postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and David Attenborough speak with school children during the launch of the upcoming UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit in London, Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020, that will take place in autumn 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Johnson is expected to announce a target to stop selling new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, including hybrid vehicles for the first time. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The United Nations’ global climate summit is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, host country Britain said Wednesday,

The U.K. government said the meeting, due to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, will now be held next year at a date still to be determined.

The government said in a statement that “in light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible.” The meeting is formally known as the 26th Conference of the Parties.

The decision was made by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Britain and Italy, which had been due to host some preparatory events.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that it was a “disappointing decision, but absolutely the right one as we all focus on the fight against #coronavirus.”

Glasgow’s SEC Arena, which had been due to host the event, has been named as the site of a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made tackling climate change a priority, but Britain’s tenure at the helm of the conference got off to a bumpy start even before the coronavirus pandemic. In January, Johnson fired Claire O'Neill, a former British government minister appointed last year to head the event, and replaced her with Business Secretary Alok Sharma.

“We will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis and I look forward to agreeing a new date for the conference,” Sharma said Wednesday.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said the new coronavirus “is the most urgent threat facing humanity today, but we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term.”

The meeting in Glasgow would have been held five years after the 2015 Paris climate accord. Countries that signed the agreement were expected to provide an update on their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are blamed for global warming.

Environmental campaigners said postponing this year's talks made sense.

“It doesn’t make sense to bring people from every country together in the middle of a pandemic," said Mohamed Adow, a longtime participant at climate meetings who heads the think tank Power Shift Africa.

Adow said postponing the conference shouldn't stop countries from taking action to curb global warming, though, and suggested plans to revive economies after the pandemic ends should keep in mind agreed climate goals.

“Economies in the rich north must not be kick-started with dirty investment that will lead to climate suffering in the global south,” he said.

Environment officials are planning to hold a lower-level meeting online at the end of April.

Associated Press writer Jill Lawless reported this story in London and AP writer Frank Jordans reported from Berlin.