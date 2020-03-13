Louisiana elections chief asks to postpone April 4 primary

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the new coronavirus while U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, right, listens on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The number of cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus are on the rise in Louisiana. less Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the new coronavirus while U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, right, listens on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The number of cases of the COVID-19 ... more Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Photo: Melinda Deslatte, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Louisiana elections chief asks to postpone April 4 primary 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's chief elections officer asked the governor on Friday to postpone the state's April presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus, as the number of residents who tested positive continued to grow.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said he wants to delay the April 4 primary until June 20. He sent the emergency request to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was expected to approve it, which would make Louisiana the first state to push back its election because of the virus.

"This weighty decision has been made out of an absolute abundance of caution for Louisiana’s voters, voting officials and the general public as a whole," Ardoin said, standing with local election officials to announce his request.

Louisiana also postponed elections in 2005 after hurricanes Katrina and Rita and in 2008 after hurricanes Gustav and Ike.

Early voting in Louisiana's election was scheduled to start in a week. But with a large number of elderly poll workers and worldwide concerns about people gathering in groups, Ardoin's office said it didn't feel comfortable continuing with the election plans.

As of Friday, the number of residents testing positive in the state had jumped to 33, centered largely in the New Orleans area, according to the state health department's latest figures. The positive tests are awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of parishes with infected residents has grown to eight, with most of those in the New Orleans area, but one case has been identified in northwest Louisiana, in Caddo Parish.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover within weeks.

Edwards has declared a public health emergency for the state. State prisons have suspended visitation for 30 days, and hospitals and nursing homes are limiting visitor access, in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to vulnerable populations.

As they were around the country, events in Louisiana were being canceled. The Southern University System joined the Louisiana State University System and several New Orleans universities in moving all of its classes online. The Louisiana Legislature, only one week into its three-month session, began working on contingency plans for must-pass bills, such as the budget, in case lawmakers decide to end the session early.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.