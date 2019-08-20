Guidelines say more women may need breast cancer gene test

FILE - This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended more women should consider gene testing for hereditary breast or ovarian cancer, especially those who've already survived cancer once. (Ewa Krawczyk/National Cancer Institute via AP) less FILE - This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, the U.S. ... more Photo: Ewa Krawczyk, AP Photo: Ewa Krawczyk, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Guidelines say more women may need breast cancer gene test 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — New health guidelines say more women may benefit from gene testing for hereditary breast or ovarian cancer, especially if they already survived cancer once.

Mutations in genes called BRCA1 (pronounced B-R-C-A) and BRCA2 aren't common, but when they're passed through families they greatly increase the chances of breast, ovarian and certain other cancers. Some specialists say too few women who could benefit from BRCA testing are getting it.

Guidelines have long urged doctors to ask women about relatives with BRCA-related cancers, and refer those who might need a gene test to a genetic counselor to help them decide.

Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said more women should be screened: survivors of breast cancer or other BRCA-related cancers — and women whose ancestry is prone to BRCA mutations.