Biden health plan aims far beyond legacy of 'Obamacare'

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Keene State College in Keene, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Keene State College in Keene, N.H., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Photo: Michael Dwyer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Biden health plan aims far beyond legacy of 'Obamacare' 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is wrapping himself in the legacy of "Obamacare," but he's also offering restless Democrats a health care proposal that goes far beyond it.

Biden is calling for a government plan almost anybody can join but he's stopping short of a total system remake.

Recent polls show softening support for a full government-run system championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden is pitching his center-left approach in a new ad aimed at Democrats in Iowa.

His "public option" would give virtually everyone the choice of a government plan like Medicare, as an alternative to private coverage, not a substitute. He'd also improve Affordable Care Act subsidies for private health insurance and let solidly middle-class people qualify.

In the ad, Biden says health care is personal to him.