Students call for education reform in Hungary protest march

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of students and other opponents of Hungary's government marched in the capital Budapest on Wednesday to demand educational reforms and a change in the Central European country's political culture.
The protest, dubbed a “freedom march” by organizers, was called by teachers unions and student groups who have spent months pressuring Hungary's government to provide salary raises and better working conditions for educators. The groups have also demanded the repeal of legislation that limits teachers' right to strike.