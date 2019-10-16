Wright State University president to retire at end of year

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Wright State University's president is planning to retire at the end of the year, about halfway through her five-year contract.

Throughout Cheryl Schrader's tenure, the university near Dayton, Ohio, has faced financial and legal issues, including a 20-day faculty union strike .

Faculty union president Noeleen McIlvenna says Provost Sue Edwards will serve as interim president. McIlvenna says the news of Schrader's departure came as a surprise for faculty members but that they're hopeful for the future.

The school's board of trustees has a special meeting planned Wednesday.

Schrader's departure reportedly will be effective Dec. 31.