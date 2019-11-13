Wichita approves $35.5M in incentives for medical school

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita City Council has approved a public financing package worth about a $35.5 million to subsidize the creation of a medical school.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the package approved Tuesday will help create a campus for training osteopathic physicians. Called the Kansas Health Science Center, the new school will be built in the former Finney State Office Building. Once the center of state government in Wichita, the building was abandoned in favor of leasing privately owned office space across Wichita.

Plans also call for three other buildings to be transformed — one into student housing, another into a dining hall and culinary center and the third into a boutique hotel.

The bulk of the money for the development will come from tax abatements.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com