West Fargo school investigating student's shooting threats

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — School officials in West Fargo are investigating threats a middle school student allegedly made about a school shooting.

According to the West Fargo School District, a group of students at Cheney Middle School spoke to the school's administration toward the end of the school day Wednesday about threats they were hearing from a fellow student about a school shooting.

In a statement, the district says the child's parents were contacted and his locker was searched, but nothing was found.

The district says the student was not in school Thursday, pending results of a threat assessment.