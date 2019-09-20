Water main break creates rapids in neighborhood, 3 rescued

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A massive water main break in Pittsburgh prompted the rescue of several people and pets, led to school closings and sent a torrent of water careening down streets, looking like river rapids.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced the closure of at least 10 schools due to the break's impact on the availability of water in school buildings. Schools in Mt. Lebanon and Brentwood Borough were also closed.

Pittsburgh Police Spokesman Chris Togneri says a 24-inch main broke and three people were rescued from two homes. Wendy Gitzen, one of those rescued, says her house looked like Ohiopyle, the state park known for its rapids on the Youghiogheny (YOHK'-uh-geye-nee) River. She says her car and a shed were moved about 30 feet away from the house by the waters.

Police say the water main break was closed at about 11:30 a.m., after about six hours.