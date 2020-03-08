Virginia lawmakers OK limited public sector bargaining bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats gave final passage Sunday to a bill that would end the state's outright ban on public sector collective bargaining and extend the right to local government workers if their locality opts in.

The measure marks a historic shift in traditionally business-friendly Virginia but a mixed bag for the workers and coalition of labor unions that pushed for the change.

A far more sweeping measure that passed the House would have mandated that state and local governments bargain with workers who formed a union. But Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw insisted that the more conservative upper chamber wasn't willing to go that far.

On Sunday, Saslaw urged the measure's passage, emphasizing that nothing in the bill compels a locality to allow collective bargaining. Bargaining will be allowed only if a local government or school board authorizes it with an ordinance or by a resolution.

A few localities and local officials have publicly expressed support for collective bargaining, including the Fairfax County School Board and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Advocates of expanding collective bargaining to public workers say Virginia is one of only three states — the others being North and South Carolina — with a blanket ban. They argue that allowing public workers such as teachers, police officers and firefighters to join unions that could bargain for them in contract negotiations would give them a stronger voice not only on wages and benefits but also issues like safety and retention.

Critics say the process can easily be politicized if labor unions use campaign contributions to help elect officials who could then be inclined to extend a more generous contract offer. They also argue that unlike public sector bargaining, governments have fewer options, such as relocating a business, to get a union to reduce its demands.

The measure, which passed the House on Saturday, advanced out of the Senate on Sunday over the opposition of Republicans.

“I think this is a very, very bad idea for the whole commonwealth of Virginia,” said GOP Sen. Mark Peake.

The changes were also opposed by business associations and many of the state’s local governments.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam hasn’t taken a public position on the issue. His spokeswoman has said he will carefully review whatever legislation reaches his desk.