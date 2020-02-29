Vermont students asked to create distracted driving PSA

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont students are again being asked to come up with public service announcements to help prevent serious car crashes and deaths due to distracted driving.

The third annual contest sponsored by the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance is open to interested high school students in grades 9 through 12. Participants must create a 25-second video about the dangers of distracted driving.

Organizers advise applicants to use their creativity and express their opinions about distracted driving. But they're told not to film themselves or “anyone else driving while distracted, driving with a device in hand or breaking any rules of the road.”

The entries are due on April 15.