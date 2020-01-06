Vermont Supreme Court to hear school merger case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) —

The Vermont Supreme Court will be hearing a case that tests the validity of nearly a dozen newly merged school districts.

The court is scheduled to hear the case Jan. 15 that will look at the education reform law, known as Act 46, that encouraged, provided incentives for and compelled some school districts to merge.

The Times Argus reported that lawyers from more than 30 school districts, seven select boards and one planning commission and several residents are seeking to block the law, which took effect last July 1.

The people and groups who brought the suits will argue the law is unconstitutional. It was first passed in 2015 and was designed to make school operations more efficient, reduce costs and expand educational opportunities for students.

The Jan. 15 hearing will be held at Middlebury College.