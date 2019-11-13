Unresponsive student on Florida school bus dies at hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school student has died after being found unresponsive on a school bus.

Hollywood police say paramedics were called Wednesday morning after the unidentified student was found unresponsive at McArthur High School. Rescuers gave the student CPR, but the student later died at the hospital.

No other details were immediately released. Police said in a news release they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report but do not suspect foul play.