University to invest $6.5 million in ag research centers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is investing $6.5 million in its statewide network of agriculture research centers.

The university announced Friday that the investment is in the Missouri Agriculture Experiment Stations operated by the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The stations research plants, animals and natural resources with ideas developed in labs and transfers them to fields.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports economists estimate the investment will result in a more than $11 million economic impact for the state.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said the university is trying to help farmers and ranchers be competitive nationally and internationally.

Leaders of the agriculture experiment stations will help determine priorities for the investment.

___

