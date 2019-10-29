University repeals tuition freezing for new students

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island university is rolling back its tuition freeze for new students.

The Providence Journal reports that Roger Williams University ended the program for students who entered this fall.

The Bristol-based school made the offer in 2012 to remain competitive.

Brian Williams, the university's interim chief of staff, says the decision to repeal the tuition is a response to the rising costs.

Students who started last fall saw a 3% tuition hike, but tuition has remained frozen for those already enrolled.

New students will see their tuition go up each year but increases will be capped at 3.5% to give families a chance to plan.

Williams says the university will try to make up for the cost of rising tuition by offering more financial aid.